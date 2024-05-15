Kids witness dad choke and kick mum in 'outrageous' assault

A man who left bruises after grabbing his ex-partner around the neck, throwing her onto the floor and kicking her twice in front of their children has faced court.
The 24-year-old man is not named to protect the identity of the victim.
The former couple had been in a seven-year relationship before separating in January 2024.
They were sharing custody of their two children and despite splitting she continued to live with his parents while he was staying in a motel.
About midday on March 14, 2024, the man attended his parents' home to use the washing machine.
However, an argument broke out between the former couple.
At one point the victim followed him as he was loading the washing machine. She reached into the machine and pulled out his clothing rubbing it on the floor.
They returned to the bedroom and continued arguing. He then grabbed her around the neck and threw her onto the floor and kicked her twice in front of the children.
The victim tried to strike him back several times.
A female witness heard the argument so approached the bedroom and saw the victim holding the man's shirt while he yelled: "where's my wallet?"
The witness asked why they were arguing and the man said: "I want my wallet back."
As soon as the witness left they heard a loud bang, which was immediately followed by "don't you ever hit me like that again".
They returned to the bedroom and saw the victim on top of the accused punching him. The witness pulled the victim off the accused and took both children from the room.
The victim walked outside and called triple zero.
The man also went outside and waited on the driveway after finding his wallet.
Police saw visible bruises around the neck and a cut on her arm when they arrived.
After speaking with both of them they arrested the man and took him to Orange Police Station.
The victim has since moved away from Orange taking their children with her.
The man was on bail when he appeared in Orange Local Court to be sentenced on Wednesday, May 8 for a single charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
His solicitor Andrew Rolfe said this was the man's first domestic violence matter.
"The troubling aspect in this matter relates to the kids," he said.
He said the man was willing to undertake relevant programs to address his behaviour.
"He's just started employment, entered a plea of guilt at the first opportunity," Mr Rolfe said.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Chris Brien was concerned the offence took place in front of the children.
"There's an injury to the neck, bruising ... after the grabbing of the neck she was thrown to the ground and kicked twice," Sergeant Brien said.
"Grabbing of the neck is particularly concerning, a clear message to the community needs to be sent in relation to that."
Magistrate David Day said the offending was aggravated by the man's "extremely long record" which was mostly made up of driving offences.
"It happens in the home of the victim and he puts the boot in," Mr Day said.
Mr Day said the man did experience a degree of "extracurricular punishment" noting the victim "got stuck in afterwards".
"That occurred in front of the children as well, it's a recipe for poisoning young minds," Mr Day said.
"This needs to send a message to the community that this kind of conduct is not only illegal, it is outrageous and should be punished appropriately.
"This matter his so serious it requires a jail sentence of 12 months, the question is how should it be served."
Mr Day said he could send the man to 12 months of full-time jail and when let out after nine months he would "come out the same".
He said in jail the man would meet "a lot of misogynists who believe it's OK to give women a clip".
To encourage the man's rehabilitation and prevent further offending Mr Day gave the man a 12 month jail sentence to be served in the community.
He will have to undertake relevant programs as part of his intensive correction order.
He also ordered the man to complete 50 hours of community service.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.