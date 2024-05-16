Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime
Court

Son's barrage of threatening phone calls to own mother lands him in court

By Staff Reporters
May 17 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
  • The high rate of domestic violence in Orange is a well-known, ongoing problem. To highlight this, for one week the Central Western Daily is publishing a domestic violence related court story every day from Monday, May 13. These cases were all heard in Orange Local Court on Wednesday, May 8.

Threatening phone calls to his own mother have landed a homeless man in court.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.