Son's barrage of threatening phone calls to own mother lands him in court

Threatening phone calls to his own mother have landed a homeless man in court.
The 38-year-old man is not named to protect the identity of the victim.
He was charged with intimidating his mother as well as breaching a community corrections order he'd been given for apprehended violence order breaches against a former partner.
According to court documents he called his mother from a private number about 6.05pm on October 30, 2023.
She immediately recognised his voice and put the phone on speaker so her daughter and son-in-law could listen to the call.
The man was angry and accused his mother of stealing his car key and stated he was going to come to her home and "sort them all out and take the keys to all their cars".
She was scared because he had attended her address before after threatening her.
She did not say anything and hung up.
He called again five minutes later and she did not answer so he left a voice mail saying, "if I find out yous [sic] took my Commodore key f---king wait and see what I do".
The son then called again at 6.18pm and said, "don't you ever speak to me again my mother. You are a piece of s--t. F--- you dad hates you. F---ing go to hell".
Following the abuse and threats the man's sister phoned the police.
Police made multiple attempts to arrest the man at an address he'd previously been known to live at and he was arrested on November 20, 2023 when he was found at an address in Edward Street, Molong.
The intimidation put the man in breach of previous court orders he had been given after breaching a no-contact ADVO that was in place to protect the mother of one of his children.
He had been given an 18-month community correction order on October 17, 2023, for breaching the ADVO two days earlier when he left a note on her car asking to see their child.
He also contravened the ADVO on October 8 and 9, 2023,
He was also given an 18-month CCO for those offences.
On October 8, he attended his ex's home in Orange despite the no-contact restriction and she found a bag of belongings he'd had possession of on her doorstep.
The next day he approached her at her work.
The man was on bail when he appeared in Orange Local Court on Wednesday, May 8, 2024 for sentencing.
Solicitor Shane Cunningham sought another community corrections order for his client but acknowledged the significance of domestic and family violence offending.
"You have to be living under a rock not to hear the concern in the community about that," Mr Cunningham said but continued to argue for a community-based sentence.
"In terms of objective seriousness it's at or below the mid-range of seriousness.
"It is intimidation carried out by phone calls.
"At the time of the offending he was intoxicated to a significant degree."
Mr Cunningham said his client has been living in a tent but was seeking permanent accommodation and is on a housing waiting list.
He has not consumed alcohol since December 28, 2023 and is also now more compliant with his mental health treatment for conditions including diagnosed PTSD and is engaging with counselling.
Mr Cunningham added his client has some insight to his offending.
"He acknowledges the victim would have felt scared and hurt," he said.
However, police prosecutor Sergeant Chris Brien argued against giving the man another CCO saying he had crossed the custody threshold.
"He's served terms of imprisonment for similar offending," he said.
Magistrate David Day listened to both arguments and said the offending came down to a combination of the alcohol as well as a bad attitude.
"His victim of his intimidation is his mother, that's how low [he's] sunk," he said.
Mr Day said the man has committed a series of domestic violence offences over the years but noted the intimidation was done over the phone.
"The bad language used and threatening language used was conveyed not face-to-face," he said.
Mr Day convicted the man for all the family violence offences.
He gave him a total 12-month community-based jail sentence for the intimidation against his mother and for breaching the CCOs, which were revoked.
As part of the conditions of the new intensive correction order Mr Day ordered the man to complete rehabilitation and treatment programs and abstain from drugs and alcohol.
Breaches of the ICO will not be brought back to court and he could instead be placed into full-time jail.
