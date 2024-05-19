Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News

Camera catches rogue shearers stealing guns and tools from remote farm

By Staff Reporters
May 20 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A homeless shearer has faced court for her involvement in the theft of firearms and agriculture equipment from an isolated property.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.