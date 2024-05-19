Camera catches rogue shearers stealing guns and tools from remote farm

A homeless shearer has faced court for her involvement in the theft of firearms and agriculture equipment from an isolated property.
Becki Ann Cummings of Melrose Street, Condobolin, was in custody when she appeared in Orange Local Court via and audio-visual link on Wednesday, May 8, 2024.
Cummings, aged 24, pleaded guilty to break and enter in company and stealing property less than $60,000.
The theft included three registered firearms and three unregistered firearms, ammunition, fencing tools, a new security camera, two chainsaws, two walkie-talkies, an angle grinder, reciprocating saw and a small steel tool box.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Chris Brien said the weapons were not recovered.
According to court documents, Cummings and two co-accused travelled to an isolated rural property that had a two-kilometre-long driveway, a large shearing shed, sheep yards and a machinery shed but no residential premises.
The victim did not reside on the property and only went there for certain farming operations.
On October 24, 2023, he left the farm at 4pm and locked the entry gate with a chain padlock.
However, at 11.07pm the next day a trail camera that was set up to cover the gateway recorded a dark dual cab Toyota HiLux with a steel tray distinctive stickers pull up.
The camera recorded a male driver get out of the vehicle and open the gate using a key, before proceeding down the driveway to the sheds.
A roller door to the machinery shed was forced open and several cabinets, vehicles and two Kubota all-terrain vehicles were rummaged through. A steel cabinet located in the machinery shed was forced open and the six firearms and ammunition were stolen.
At 12.44am the trail camera recorded the vehicle returning to the property entrance and a female got out of the passenger seat.
She opened and shut the gate to allow the vehicle to exit and it was seen to have several items strapped to the tray which were allegedly stolen.
Police have also located and charged the man the vehicle is registered to. However, his case is still before court in Parkes.
On November 21, a co-accused female was arrested for separate matters but while in custody at West Wyalong Police Station she participated in an interview and admitted to taking part in the break and enter with Cummings and the man.
Cummings herself was arrested at an address in Craft Crescent, Condobolin on February 28, 2024.
In the six months before she went into custody in February, Cummings had been working as a shearer.
At the time of her offence she had been living in a tent on a Condobolin river bank.
She has spent two months in custody but has now obtained a lease on a house.
Her criminal history dates back to 2019.
Solicitor Andrew McDonald said all the co-offenders were members of the shearing industry.
He added that Cummings was experiencing mental health and addiction issues.
"In my submission jail is not the optimal environment for that rehabilitation to occur," Mr McDonald said.
Magistrate David Day said the items Cummings helped steal during the break and enter were tools of the trade for a farming property.
"One of these firearms was a centrefire firearm and three shotguns," he said.
All up three rifles and three shotguns were stolen.
"So, there's some feral firearms out there," he said adding that this was how guns get into the hands of criminals.
"The firearms never being recovered really concerns me."
Noting the vulnerability or isolated properties, Mr Day said the absentee owner installed the trail camera for his protection.
"Farming properties, particularly those that are not lived in full-time are soft targets and even when they are lived in full-time are soft targets when in town doing shopping," he said.
"Hopefully this will be her last foray into as a break and enter merchant," he said.
"She has crossed the custody threshold.
"If she had any previous convictions for break and enter the outcome would be different."
However, she was released from custody to serve a 12-month sentence in the community with the condition she participate in rehabilitation and treatment programs and abstain from drugs.
The offence also put Cummings in breach of existing community correction orders including one for common assault against a female roustabout she was living with in a house owned by their boss.
The CCOs were revoked and she was resentenced to a new two-year supervised CCO starting from May 8, 2024.
