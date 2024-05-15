Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia
Watch

'City are favourites': Hillan heaps pressure on former club ahead of derby

DU
By Dominic Unwin
Updated May 16 2024 - 8:45am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

He coached Orange City to back-to-back unbeaten Blowes Cup premierships but Andy Hillan now calls Endeavour Oval home.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DU

Dominic Unwin

Sports journalist

Sports reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.