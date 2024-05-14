See who was out and about in Orange over the weekend | Part II

CENTRAL Western Daily photographer Carla Freedman was busy in recent days, snapping away across the city.
On Friday, Carla photographed the Mensline Netball Cup at James Sheahan and Orange United Warriors versus Peak Hill Roosters in the Woodbridge Cup (despite the miserable weather).
On Saturday Carla visited the Orange Farmers' Markets, CYMS Junior footy, Bloomfield Junior footy, Fire Station Open Day and the pub.
Carla managed to snap sports spectators braving the cold weather.
See photos from the Orange Hawks versus Dubbo CYMS game on Sunday.
See the incredible solo tries during the Hawks versus Dubbo CYMS clash in the video above.
Catch part two of this gallery on Wednesday.
Do you want to get the morning and afternoon headlines straight into your inbox? The Central Western Daily will send everything you need to know locally and nationally every morning and evening for free. You can sign-up here.
Sign up to our latest newsletter: The Catch-Up
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.