Supermarket inquiry questioned by farmers

Happy Wednesday.
We hope you've had a great week so far.
This morning we're looking findings from the Senate Select Committee on Supermarket Prices have been released. Our trainee journalist Grace Dudley has spoken to a former orchardist about what the inquiry could mean for producers. Find out here.
The third story in our series of domestic violence cases in court has dropped this morning. Today a woman is charged with assaulting her boyfriend. You can read it here.
Our savvy national team has summarised the budget, so you don't have to. Check out the winners and losers here.
In case you missed it, Orange CYMS player Jack Cole has been called up to replace Nathan Cleary in this weekend's Panthers game. Make sure you read all about it here.
Today's the last day you'll be hearing from me here. I'll be passing newsletter duties back to our editor Nick McGrath from tomorrow.
We're still really interested to hear what you think of your new morning editions, you can email me directly grace.ryan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Thanks for your time,
Grace Ryan, Deputy Editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.