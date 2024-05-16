Meet the three-peat team from Orange you've probably never heard of

It's tennis but not quite as you know it.
The 2024 Indoor Tennis Central West Cup kicks off in Orange on Sunday, May 19.
The Orange side will be aiming to win their fourth-straight title after dominating the competition against Bathurst and Dubbo in recent years.
The cup kicked off in 2021 and proved so popular the initial schedule of rounds was extended.
Each club will host two rounds of the competition with the final round to be held in Dubbo on October 27.
Orange player Liam Gibson said his team was keen to keep growing and help expand the sport, as well as push for yet another title.
"We're looking forward to continuing to further expose players in the Central West to regular high quality tennis, and are looking forward to the challenge of competing against high calibre players from both Bathurst and Dubbo," he said.
"As the competition grows, we are hopeful that other clubs in the Central West will be able to also enter teams."
Indoor tennis has the same rules as outdoor but can be played in comfort all year round.
The current Orange Indoor Tennis Centre on Palmer Street was officially opened on 10 October 1999 by Wally Masur, a renowned former Australian tennis player.
The club has been at its current facility for 25 years this year.
19 May - Bathurst Tennis Centre
30 June - Orange Indoor Tennis Centre
28 July - Paramount Tennis Club
25 August - Bathurst Tennis Centre
22 September - Orange Indoor Tennis Centre
27 October - Paramount Tennis Club
The Orange Indoor Tennis Centre welcomes new players and offers a range of social groups and competitions for all ages and experience-levels.
To find out more about the Orange Indoor Tennis Centre you can call (02) 6362 9811.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.