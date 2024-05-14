A taste of Nepal hits the CBD as new restaurant opens in Orange

A new restaurant with a familiar face has opened its doors in the heart of Orange.
Santosh Kc already had experience operating Ocean Project and Chookz in town, so when the opportunity came to bring a taste of his culture to his home, he couldn't say no.
Ram's Nepalese Restaurant is located at 163-165 Summer Street and opened at the end of April.
The new venture has had early success according to Mr Kc.
"We've been busy since we opened. Lots of customers from Orange hospital and businesses around the CBD," he said.
"Lots of local people around Orange, they might have visited Nepal on holiday and experienced great food and now they want to come in here."
When Mr Kc decided to take over the former Upper House Indian site, he could have chosen to stay the course and continued with another Indian food business.
But with no other Nepalese restaurant in Orange, he decided to bring something different to the city.
"We're very proud of this," he added.
"We've been getting customers from Bathurst, Dubbo, Mudgee and Molong as well. When they come to the city centre to buy something, they'll spot a new restaurant and want to try it out."
The restaurant is open seven days a week between 11.30am and 2.30pm (3pm on Fridays and Saturdays) for lunch and 5.30pm to 9pm for dinner.
While awaiting their liquor license, the business will be takeaway only after 8.30pm.
With lots of options to choose from, which dish from their menu would Mr Kc recommend the most?
Well, he couldn't choose between their momo dumplings and the Nepalese chow mein.
"Locals who have come in here have encouraged us to keep going," Mr Kc added.
"That's what we'll do."
