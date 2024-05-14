Cole replaces Cleary for Panthers Magic Round clash

Orange playmaker Jack Cole has been given the nod to replace injured Penrith Panthers captain Nathan Cleary.
The CYMS junior will wear the number six jersey for Penrith for their match against New Zealand Warriors during NRL Magic Round in Brisbane on Sunday, May 19.
He will partner Jarome Luai in the halves, the man he has been widely tipped to replace when the Samoan international moves to Wests Tigers in 2025.
Cleary was this week ruled out for two months following a grade two hamstring tear suffered against Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs.
It's not only Penrith who is feeling the hurt with Cleary the incumbent halfback for NSW ahead of State of Origin.
It will be Cole's first start in the NRL since making his debut against North Queensland Cowboys in round 26 in 2022.
He was named in the number six jersey for Penrith in their 2024 World Club Challenge match against Wigan Warriors in February, deputising for the injured Luai.
Since then he has battled his own injury niggles before coming back into Penrith's NSW Cup side.
He was named on the bench for Panthers in their round nine match against South Sydney Rabbitohs, getting some late minutes, and retained his spot for the Bulldogs clash.
With Cleary forced off the field just before half-time, Cole leapt into action and played more than 40 minutes as the Panthers won 16-10.
Sharing his debut with Cole two years ago was Blayney Bear junior Liam Henry.
After a full season in reserve grade in 2023 and an accompanying team of the year accolade, Henry has forced his way into the first grade squad.
Henry has not been named in the team for Magic Round but has enjoyed a strong season.
He has made eight appearances so far, averaging 77 metres a game while playing off the bench as a replacement for starting props James Fisher-Harris and Moses Leota.
