Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia
Breaking

Cole replaces Cleary for Panthers Magic Round clash

DU
By Dominic Unwin
Updated May 14 2024 - 4:41pm, first published 4:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Orange playmaker Jack Cole has been given the nod to replace injured Penrith Panthers captain Nathan Cleary.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DU

Dominic Unwin

Sports journalist

Sports reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.