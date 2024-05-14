Get the Bowerbird Blues at this year's National Simultaneous Storytime

Groups around Australia will come together on Wednesday, May 22 to celebration National Simultaneous Storytime.
Orange, Cowra, Forbes Manildra and Molong libraries are joining in the incredible Australia-wide event.
Central West Libraries Reading and Writing Coordinator Jasmine Vilder said this year the book is Bowerbird Blues, a story by Australian author Aura Parker.
"Bowerbird Blues stars a beautiful bowerbird on the search for (you guessed it) blue," she said.
"It's a moving story of longing and connection, that unfolds as the bowerbird's search sends him soaring across the sea, sky and city. He swoops and snatches vibrant treasures for his collection, and soon his bower - a mix of natural and unnatural objects - attracts something greater and more fulfilling than he could ever have imagined."
Ms Parker was "blown away" to hear her book had been chosen for the National Simultaneous Story Time book for 2024.
"National Simultaneous Storytime brings us together and makes us smile, and the shared experience can send imaginations soaring to new heights. I am surprised and blown away with excitement that Bowerbird Blues has been chosen as the book for 2024," she said.
In 2023 over two million children participated in National Simultaneous Storytime.
