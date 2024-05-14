Central Western Daily
Home/News/Health
Kids Health Crisis

Donato believes 'united' MPs can 'put a spotlight' on kids health crisis

Andrew Mangelsdorf
Riley Krause
By Andrew Mangelsdorf, and Riley Krause
Updated May 14 2024 - 12:50pm, first published 11:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Orange MP Phil Donato has ramped up calls for better paediatric services in the lead up to a meeting between independent MPs and the NSW health minister.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Senior Journalist

I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.