Who did we spot playing sport in Orange on Saturday?

The weather may have been appalling but it couldn't stop Orange's sporting stars from taking to the field.
Norton Park and Brendan Sturgeon Oval were cold, wet and windy but the kids looked like they were having a ball.
Bloomfield Tigers, Blayney Bears and Orange CYMS were all in action on Saturday morning, May 11.
Then in the afternoon, Central Western Daily photographer Carla Freedman headed to somewhere a little warmer, the Orange PCYC netball courts.
In division one she caught the grand final re-match between Orange City Craig Harvey Mechanical and Vipers, with the game ending 47-31 to the defending premiers.
Across on court B she managed to catch the division five match-up between Waratahs Cafe Latte and Life Studio Goaldiggers.
Life Studio took the points 37-20 in a quality match.
You can find a full gallery from both the junior rugby league and netball above.
