'Our sweet spot to go': goodbye Gleesons as reins go to 'cafe Yoda'

What started as an offhand conversation with an old school mate has come full circle.
After the combination of scratching a regional itch and taking on a new country cafe fell in alignment, Nick and Ruby Gleeson took over Factory Espresso in 2015.
A hospitality venture lasting eight years, the idea to have a crack at the business was originally thrown on the table by Mr Gleeson's Kinross Wolaroi friend and Sydney multi-cafe owner, Jatin Singh.
"I was in the TV industry at the time and Ruby was working in one of their cafes in Wahroonga when I heard Jatin and his brother talk about this cafe in Orange," he said.
"They said 'hey, you've always talked about wanting to move back to the country' and I said 'yeah, but I've got no idea how to run a cafe, I've got no experience'.
"Jatin said 'I'll help you guys' and the rest was history. I called him 'my cafe Yoda' for a long time."
With the help of the Singh couple to get it all off the ground, the inexperienced cafe pair would pull long hours each day.
They'd be on the till, pumping coffees out and building relationships for two years before their first break.
Less than a decade later, their eight staff would more than double, and in 2022, their Singh mates would make their own regional move and be business partners with the Gleeson duo.
By 2024, Factory Espresso would be known as one of Orange's busiest coffee hubs; and it would be the only one of its kind to host comedy nights, drawing big name comedians to the city.
But in the same year, the Gleesons would also realise their two kids - aged 12 and 10 - weren't getting any younger.
After a family sit-down at home, the decision to step down and hand the reins solely over to the Singh's would be cemented.
"We were at the coalface of introducing ourselves, grinding it out with persistent and hard work in the beginning," Mr Gleeson said.
"After eight years, we decided we were up for new challenges and as parents, we talked about wanting more time with our growing kids.
"So, we knew our time was there, kind of like not going to the 10th season of Seinfeld, and we'd hit our sweet spot to go."
Officially wrapping up business during the week of May 13, the Gleesons make way for Jatin and Tania Singh to take on the roles of head honchos.
The Gleesons' next chapter will start with a few weeks off "to take stock of it all" before making any more big decisions.
Though nothing's locked in, Mr Gleeson said it's also a matter of "watch this space" with what will be introduced as Central West Comedy.
The emerging venture will bring headliner comedians to cities across the region.
"While we're onto new things and it's goodbye from us, it's not goodbye for good and certainly not Factory," Mr Gleeson said.
"[Jatin and Tania Singh] bring experience and I know they're going to do great things, because they've had a hand in the Factory pie for a long time.
"That's why we'll leave with pride in our hearts; and because of what we've done and achieved together in that time."
Factory Espresso Comedy nights will continue at the venue as the Gleesons' "silent partners" forge ahead full-time.
The message from their soon-to-be former colleagues is "a huge thank you" to the people of Orange.
"We've had a great run here and the community's been fantastic while we've been the faces of the business, which is why we know people will get behind [the Singhs]," Mr Gleeson said.
"I know the cafe will continue to thrive, because they're not starting from scratch and what they're going to bring is going to be exciting for Orange.
"It's kind of like a glass that's half full already, but they're topping up your glass at the same time; fuller and better."
