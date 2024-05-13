Asking to help our homeless youths

Hope you've had a great start to your week.
To kick off this morning, our senior reporter Riley Krause has done a story about the group asking the Federal Government to fund crisis accomodation for at risk youths a head of Tuesday's federal budget. Read about the detail here.
We have the second of our court stories highlighting the frequency and severity of domestic violence in Orange. Magistrate David Day issued a five-year apprehended domestic violence order to protect the woman. You can read the story here.
Also, keep an eye on the website, we have some more May babies being announced and some great news from around the colour city.
Finally, did you know premier Chris Minns and his entire cabinet are coming to Orange for a visit on Friday? If that interests you, check this story out.
