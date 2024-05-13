Orange doesn't have a track but these two girls just made athletics history

Alyssa Wallbank and Paxton Buckerfield have to train on a rugby paddock every week which makes their performances at the Little Athletics Australia National Championships remarkable.
The Orange Little Athletics duo travelled to Adelaide as part of the NSW team in April with Paxton having the honour of captaining the under 13s contingent.
It's the first time Orange Little Athletics has had two representatives qualify for nationals.
Alyssa finished fifth in the under 14s 80 metre hurdles while Paxton placed 11th in the under 13s 200m hurdles and ninth in the 800m.
The latter's performance was achieved despite a painful back injury which popped up at the worst possible time.
"Leading up to the races I had to do gym sessions and go to the physio to actually figure out what was going on," she said.
"Then when I was in Adelaide I hurt it doing the hurdles and then three hours later I had my 800m and in the second lap it got really tight again. I did finish though.
"I reckon some people heard me talking to myself during the race because I was telling myself 'there's only 300m, 200m, uou're at nationals, you need to finish this' because I was also captain so I had to finish it for the team."
Alyssa said she enjoyed the all-round experience of the interstate trip.
"I am used to racing in front of a big crowd but my favourite part was getting to meet lots of new people and being part of the team," she said.
The two girls were joined by fellow Orange athletes Connor Bennett, Jocelyn Blair, Adelaide Pittis, Baxter Brown, Hunter Brown, Milla Jurd, Elwyn Evans and Bonnie Venner at the Athletics Australia National Championships, also in Adelaide in April.
All train at Emus Rugby Club with the athletics track now to be delivered in the final stage of the Orange Sports Precinct provided there are enough funds remaining.
Little Athletics president Brett Wallbank said the club was very proud of the athletes' achievements.
"We love watching these kids progress through the different levels," he said.
"Even having two representatives from Orange is a big deal. We haven't had that before.
"These girls work hard and train hard."
