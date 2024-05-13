Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia
Our People

Orange doesn't have a track but these two girls just made athletics history

DU
By Dominic Unwin
May 14 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Alyssa Wallbank and Paxton Buckerfield have to train on a rugby paddock every week which makes their performances at the Little Athletics Australia National Championships remarkable.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DU

Dominic Unwin

Sports journalist

Sports reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.