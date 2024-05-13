New multi-million dollar playground will 'cater for all different types of kids'

The months-long closure of Orange's Adventure Playground will begin "within a fortnight" it was announced during a sod-turning ceremony on May 13.
Orange City Council Mayor Jason Hamling said the playground had served the community "incredibly well" since its construction in 2002.
"Some of those kids who used to play here are now bringing their own kids," he added.
"This would have been state-of-the art 20 years ago but now we need to do some improvements and a whole new playground."
Stage one of the project will focus on dismantling the old playground and upgrading the main play areas and central meeting area, as well as the installation of a splash park.
"There will be some reminiscing about the old playground as it comes down," Cr Hamling said.
"We are here to start some new stories of fun."
The playground will be closed to the public while the upgrade takes place. Depending on weather, the project is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2024
Parts of the original playground that are suitable for reuse have been included in the new design, including the Liberty Swing, wooden turrets and other timber features.
Some fence pickets engraved with the names of residents who donated to the original playground will be used for the new playground, while the rest will be made available for collection once they have been removed.
Council will advise the community on the process for this when the time comes. Any pickets not collected and in suitable condition will be reused in the new playground.
Three rounds of community consultation were carried out on the project.
In total, almost 4000 people visited the YourSay Orange page to read about the project, 458 people completed a survey or shared an idea on the site and more than 250 people attended face-to-face consultation at the playground.
Council Tammy Greenhalgh Tammy believes the playground will be "amazing" once finished.
"Through those consultations we've been able to really listen to what people want," she said.
"In talking to kids and parents that have been up here, some kids just like the little quiet spot over in the corner where they can have some space. We're catering for all different types of kids.
"This is a destination for so many memories, birthday parties. Our responsibility as council is to keep renewing these facilities and keeping them up to date for the next generation."
In total, the project is expected to cost $2.4 million. The council will contribute nearly $300,000 towards that, with the rest being covered by NSW Government grants.
