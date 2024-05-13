'Disgusting' conditions no problem as Griffin keeps the CYMS train rolling

Orange CYMS are showing no signs of slowing down their rapid start to the season after thumping Nyngan Tigers 46-6 at Larkin Oval on Saturday, May 11.
A hat-trick to makeshift five-eighth Ryan Griffin led the way as CYMS piled on eight tries to one in soggy conditions.
The CYMS junior made his return to the club in the off-season following a stint living in Canberra.
Captain-coach Jack Buchanan sung Griffin's praises in the aftermath.
"Rabs went really well I thought," he said.
"He has played a bit of footy there so knew he could cover the spot if we ever needed throughout the year.
"He recently represented the Australian Federal Police team in the number six so he has good experience there."
Griffin slotted in for injured playmaker Dan Mortimer, who was taken from the field after copping a high shot against Forbes Magpies.
Magpies forward Charlie Lennon was subsequently banned for three matches, with two of those suspended.
Buchanan said Mortimer had been in and around training but confirmed he would continue his recovery protocol with CYMS not rushing him back.
With CYMS now three wins from three starts, they have already tripled their 2023 victory total and sit stop the Peter McDonald Premiership ladder.
They return home to Wade Park on Sunday (May 19) to face Bathurst Panthers before the eagerly anticipated derby against Orange Hawks.
Buchanan said his side had learned how to play tough when needed but wanted to see some improved execution in the weeks ahead.
"We're feeling pretty good," he said.
"Nyngan is always a tough trip to go out there and get the win, they have a good young squad with quality players and they will continue to improve every week with regular experience against men.
"Being tough in the arm wrestle and sticking to what we know [we did well] but we still have quite a lot to work on I think.
"We have had three tough, gritty wins with two of the three games being played in disgusting field conditions.
"So need to start nailing combinations and the slickness through plays."
It was a successful day out for CYMS who won league tag 60-0, under 18s 46-0 and reserve grade also 46-0 for an aggregate score of 198-6.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.