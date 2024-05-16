Gorgeous cottage set among nature

Central Western Daily's Property of the Week, Friday May 17: 463 Canobolas Road, Orange:
Visit view.com.au to learn more about 463 Canobolas Road, or click here to discover this week's View eEdition.
Located on a prime half an acre on Canobolas Road among the lush foothills of Mt Canobolas, 463 Canobolas Road offers an affordable entry point to the better life.
The Canobolas area is famed for its orchard country, vineyards and scenic views, and the location of this home is a huge drawcard for young families is that Canobolas Public School is less than a kilometre away.
With Orange's thriving CBD just an eight minute drive away, this really is the best of both worlds with modern convenience and a strong sense of community.
Listing agent David Dent said it was a fantastic chance for someone to enjoy a home with more space than urban living tends to provide.
"At this price point, 463 Canobolas Road really is a unique opportunity for families to enter such a sought after area with the benefit of a fantastic country school so close by, with the centre of Orange readily accessible in under 10 minutes."
The cute cottage rests on half an acre of land in beautiful established gardens and even features a small creek. There are no immediate neighbours on two boundaries and the home boasts stunning views over the dams and orchard next door.
David said the location really was a highlight of the property. "Rarely do we see smaller acreages hit the market with the added benefit of only one adjoining neighbour," he said. "It is a very peaceful property with relaxing views over the neighbouring orchard and dams."
Internally the cottage has been modernised with a new bathroom and floor coverings. There are three good sized bedrooms, two with built-in robes, while two living areas and a separate study area mean there is room for the whole family inside and outside.
You will stay warm during those crisp Orange winters with the benefit of double-glazing throughout and a cosy wood fire to keep you warm.
A great feature of 463 Canobolas Road is the huge deck that surrounds the eastern and northern sides of the home. It's the perfect spot to entertain family and friends as you soak up the peaceful outlook and even comes complete with a pizza oven.
The property also boasts a good sized shed and workshop area, while the kids will enjoy the level yard to play in along with the separate orchard and chook yard. There is also approximately 115,000 litres rainwater storage meaning water is secure.
