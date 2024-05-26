'No bullshit kind of blokes': why Orange farmers should 'just apply' for show

When it comes to finding genuine love, country blokes fronting crowds to have their stories unfold on-camera have gone past the point of caring what other people think, a producer has revealed.
Growing up in rural Queensland herself, executive producer for the long-running Farmer Wants A Wife television show, Laura Cassidy says the men putting their hands up to be vulnerable on air have usually had enough of the online dating world.
While it's still a "terrifying ordeal" for them nonetheless, Ms Cassidy says the fear for these farmers tends to fade away after realising it takes a backseat to what they really want and need in their lives.
"Some of the guys we talk to will drive from their farms to the nearest city just for a date because they're that serious about finding a real, in-person connection with someone outside of online dating apps," she said.
"That's how far they're willing to push themselves by the time they get here, and it's heartbreaking because they can't leave their farm, but they've also reached a point where they want to meet their person and it's hard.
"If these blokes are prepared to put themselves on camera, which I know is deeply out of most peoples' comfort zones, then there must be a driver."
Ms Cassidy said the biggest part of it all boils down to a seemingly simple factor.
These regionally-based men "want someone genuine to come home to".
A person who sincerely cares about how their day on the land has fared.
Which is why the executive producer said little is cared about when it comes to "real love" and what a woman looks like; or what their job or education level is.
"None of that matters, because for most of these guys, it's having that connection and human contact with a deeper level of care," Ms Cassidy said.
"At the end of their long and busy days, they want a woman who takes all of the noise out of it.
"And they aren't there to give women the runaround, because we're talking about farmers or regionally-based men who are fairly genuine.
"They're your straight-up kind of guys; your no fuss and no bullshit kind of blokes."
Having worked on the set of many relationship programs during the years, Ms Cassidy believes Farmer Wants a Wife is different because of its unique appeal to Aussies.
At the end of their long and busy days, they want a woman who takes all of the noise out of it.- Farmer Wants a Wife executive producer, Laura Cassidy on what country men are looking for in a partner
But she says it's this particular show that really pinpoints matches on another level, with hundreds and hundreds of women applying for each series.
In its current 14th season, she says the success of the Australian program has resulted in 11 marriages to date, a total of 27 children, and "heaps of other long-term relationships".
"Even if you're from the city, you know about the outback and our country's farming culture and how vast and quiet it can be out there, and I think that's why people really connect with it," she said.
"Our selection process for matching people is also quite detailed and very particular compared to other programs, and there's a real value and interest people take when it comes to being unique to people living on the land, or seeing how life is lived out there.
"Coming from the country myself, I can empathise with how difficult it can be to meet people as well, because farming families in towns have often been there for generations.
"So they're either related to a lot of people who live there, or generally know most of the people already.
"The options of finding someone are just far less, which is also a big part of why they come to us for a bit of help."
The 26-year-old farmer Dustin from Condobolin in the Central West is a current love-looker on the show in 2024, who Ms Cassidy says comes from a very remote area.
[Farmers are] either related to a lot of people who live there, or generally know most of the people already.- Farmer Wants a Wife executive producer, Laura Cassidy on struggles for country men in small towns
In 2023, she spoke about Dubbo farmer Andrew Coleman, and how he and Claire Saunders are engaged and "still going strong" to this day.
"If you're interested, just apply, because we will call you as there's only so much you can say in an application," Ms Cassidy said as a message to blokes in the Central West.
"Secondly, think about what it is you really want, and why nothing else has worked for you in the past and the impacts of that.
"Tell us what you're really looking for in 'your person' and how much that means to you."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.