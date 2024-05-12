Council have released the draft budget

Happy Monday, we hope you have had a fabulous weekend.
Our council reporter William Davis has read the draft council budget so you don't have to. Check out what you need to know here.
Our photographer Carla Freedman had a busy weekend taking photos of social events and sporting games, find them here in our Out and About gallery.
This week we're publishing one domestic violence related court story every day. The five court cases took place on Wednesday, May 8 at Orange Local Court. The first story is here.
Get in contact if you wish to submit a letter to the editor or let us know what you think about the new look newsletters.
Have a great day,
Grace Ryan, Deputy Editor
