Hawks 'hurting' after Thurston helps lead Fishies to 'scrappy' win

Two tries to mercurial fullback Jeremy Thurston proved the perfect metaphor as Dubbo CYMS finally got on the board in the 2024 Peter McDonald Premiership.
The defending premiers defeated Orange Hawks 24-10 at Wade Park on Sunday, May 12.
It broke a run of back-to-back defeats for the Fishies after close losses to Macquarie Raiders and Bathurst panthers to start the season.
Thurston himself got back into his usual groove, having started the season slowly by his own admission after sustaining a broken thumb.
Named in the centres, he was shuffled back to his regular fullback slot 20 minutes in and scored 16 of his side's points.
"I'm still a bit scratchy, the fitness isn't where it was this time last year," he said post-game.
"I broke my thumb a few weeks ago so didn't train for a bit but slowly getting back.
"But I went back to fullback to get myself into the game a bit more.
Thurston said his side still had a lot to work on to to reach their 2023 levels but was happy with how they supported each other, something he said was missing for the first two rounds.
"They have a pretty strong middle we just had to dig deep," he said.
"It was a scrappy win but the boys dug deep.
"We just had to hang in there and keep working. We always work hard for each other but we've been a bit slack in the past couple of weeks."
The home side opened the scoring in the 12th minute off the back of a Harry Wald break, shifting the ball left for Michael Latu to cross.
The Fishies hit back straight away however via Thurston and then again seven minutes later.
CYMS managed to play hot potato and ran sideways for what seemed like an eternity before picking out Thurston and putting him through a gap.
Hawks were pinned down in their own half for long periods of time but took their chance when it came, Ryan Manning stepping past some defenders to cross off the back of a turnover and penalty.
With scores level at the break the match was in the balance.
CYMS took the lead through a barnstorming run by Ben Marlin and then settled in for the grind.
Thurston added a penalty to his tally but it was only when Hawks winger Brian Adam spilled a grubber kick into the welcoming arms of Billy Sing did the visitors know they would head back up the highway with two points.
Hawks coach Shane Rodney said it was a tough test for his young side against CYMS but was pleased with the effort shown.
"I thought it was a big improvement from our performance last week, which was a bonus," he said.
"But at the end of the day, it was a loss which isn't good,.
"The dressing room is hurting a little bit but they gave a lot of effort and if they continue to do that each week they will get better.
"The wins will come."
Dubbo CYMS 24 (Thurston 2, Marlin, Sing tries; Thurston 3 goals, 1 pen) defeated Orange Hawks 10 (Latu, Manning tries' Manning 1 goal)
