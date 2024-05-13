Saving textiles from landfill: Giving new life to unsellable donations

Only up to 20 per cent of the items donated to charity make it onto the sales floor at Vinnies in Orange.
However, many of the items are saved from going into landfill due to an international material recycling initiative. It is a two-way arrangement and cloth mats and other items made from recycled fabric are also sold in the store.
St Vincent de Paul product stewardship manager Anuja Mukim quoted a report by Charitable Recycling Australia stating that 16.5 per cent of clothing collected by charities is all they can sell in their stores because of the quality and the condition.
"Of course there's a large part of it we are not able to sell," she said.
"Our [Vinnies] keep rate sits somewhere between 18 and 20 per cent, which is maybe a little bit better than what they have published but it's still a very small amount that we can keep."
"It just comes down to the quality of donations that we receive," she said.
"We had to find a way ... the rest of the 80 per cent we were not able to sell in our stores, due to condition, had to be rechannelled in a way that was being responsibly [used].
"It was time to get onto that sustainable journey."
Customers are still encouraged to donate their washed pre-loved clothes, which are sorted through on site and the recycling and reuse program limits the amount of textiles that end up at the tip.
"It gets categorised into what's sold in that store and if there's excess, or say we receive a lot of donations and we can't go through it, we then send it on to our distribution centres and warehouses," Ms Mukim said.
"I know there is one distribution centre in Orange, so anything that happens in that area.
"If there's any excess or if anything needs to go back and the store can't sell it, it will go back to the Orange distribution centre.
"We will try and sell what we can and that's categorised into what we sell in the store, if anything is dirty, damaged or stained, not wrecked, wrecked will have to go into landfill unfortunately, but anything else we can salvage we do."
Other unsold items will be sent to the warehouse where they will be resorted and dispersed to other Vinnies stores that do need that stock.
Ms Mukim said the textile recycling program is for items that can't be re-sold.
"For textile recycling, anything that's dirty stained, deemed unsellable in our stores because we do have a certain quality threshold that we would like to keep ... anything that we can't sell will go into that textile recycling program," she said.
"That then gets picked up by a third party vendor.
"A lot of it will be resorted when they pick it up from us.
Some items are sold domestically but most items are sent overseas to be broken down for re-spinning or to be made into recycled products.
"It's usually stripped down and made into homewares," Ms Mukim said.
"The recycled range we have in our stores, that comes from India and is made with recycled clothing and fabric."
Rugs are a popular product that are made from the cloth stripes while other items are re-spun to be made into new garments.
"That's was the recycled fibre or 70 per cent recycled fibre, that a lot of brands will do, that will be from that," she said.
"It was right around the time of COVID we started with that, it was in talks and we had smaller trial sessions in the background but it was rolled out through the state in 2020 or closer to 2021 once all the stores had reopened."
Ms Mukim said there are also other works and trials they are doing with other recyclers.
"NSW is collaborating with them and figuring out where more of that 80 per cent can go and can be repurposed and reused and even refurbished into other things," she said.
However, Ms Mukim said the number of resellable items could be increased if people washed their items before bringing them in.
"If people are donating, especially textiles to us, if they just gave it a wash before they dropped it off, even if it's just in the washing machine on a quick cycle, it would save a lot of clothes from going into not just landfill, we're already trying to reduce that, but even from going into recycling," she said.
"Recycling is an intensive process, it's not as easy as having it go on a hangar and go onto our shelves so it takes logistics, sometimes it takes chemical treatment, it needs to go overseas, not a lot of it happens in Australia."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.