In our backyard: First hydro-electric power plant in NSW

Have you visited this unique historic site? You still can after 30 years of restricted access.
The Junction Reefs Recreation Reserve, includes an historic dam that was constructed in 1897 to provide hydro power to a nearby gold mine.
Also known as Belubula Dam It was designed in 1896 by prominent civil engineer Oscar Shulze and was the first hydro-electric power plant in NSW.
Located on the shoreline of the Belubula River, it provided critical resources for intrepid miners during the height of the gold rush.
The dam, with its sleek, prominent arches, is considered an architectural marvel and is listed on the State Heritage Register.
Public access to the reserve, which is near Mandurama and Blayney can be accessed from Bakers Road. This is due to public access being maintained after Crown Lands took over management of the site.
Public access to the site had been restricted for about 30 years due to an active gold mining lease.
Crown Lands worked with the mining company, OceanaGold, and the former Crown Land Manager board to negotiate a deed of access to allow public use of the reserve while the mining company concluded its tenure on the site.
The reserve was managed by an administrator for the last two years which resulted in improvements for visitors such as car parking and installation of barbecues.
Now the reserve will remain open to the community under management by Crown Lands.
Visitors can enjoy the tranquil, tree-lined reserve near the river bank.
There are fishing spots, scenic walks, a lookout, and a waterfall.
There are also free camp sites available for short stays with toilets and picnic tables.
Livestock grids and fencing have been installed at the reserve and at the nearby Bakers Shaft Reserve to control cattle movements and improve access for visitors.
Crown Lands Land and Asset Management executive director Greg Sullivan said he hoped the public would come to visit this gold-rush era landmark.
"Junction Reefs Recreational Reserve is a beautiful gem and one of NSW's most important early engineering and architectural achievements," Mr Sullivan said.
