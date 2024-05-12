Boys take to the netball courts in fight against domestic violence

Boys from four of Orange's high schools swapped sports for the day and tried their hand at netball, all for a very important and timely cause.
The annual Mensline Cup was held at James Sheahan Catholic High School on Friday, May 10.
The cup was founded in 2022 by the James Sheahan year 12 cohort, led by Will Thornhill and mentor Sue Dean.
The cup serves multiple purposes, encouraging students to participate in physical activity, form social connections with other schools as well as raise funds and awareness for Mensline.
Mensline is an organisation seeking to support men's mental and physical health and help prevent domestic violence.
Eight teams from James Sheahan, Orange High School, Kinross Wolaroi School and Orange Anglican Grammar School took to the courts on Friday night.
The major highlight of the night was the traditional all-stars match featuring teachers and returning students, the 100 club fundraiser and the school mascot free throw competition.
Also spotted was a duel between the James Sheahan mascot and the Orange High hornet with the result inconclusive.
The Mensline Cup thanks the continued support of Basha and Staudinger Dental, James Sheahan Catholic High School, Dean and Hutton Finance, Sportspower, Tallis' Mowing Services and Aidan's Excellent Carpet Cleaning.
