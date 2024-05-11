Mothers everywhere deserve safety

Good morning!
Happy Mothers' Day to all our subscribers who are mothers, grandmothers, carers and mother-like figures.
Such a special day for everyone to celebrate the person that brought you into the world and/or brought you up in the world.
This year's celebrations are darkened by the fact there's a boy in the Central West community who lost his mother in April. Molly Ticehurst was a 28-year-old mother and childcare educator who died allegedly at the hand of her former partner.
Further south in Ballarat there's a family who will be mourning for their mother, Samantha Murphy, was killed allegedly by an act of male violence when she decided to simply go for a run one morning.
There are 26 other families who have lost a woman to acts of alleged violence this year alone.
The rate of violence in Orange, the Central West and Australia is shocking, almost unfathomable.
To highlight the rate of domestic violence in Orange, this week we are publishing five stories from a single day in court, May 8. All five of these stories are domestic violence matters of varying degrees. All confrontational in their own way. These stories will go live on our website every day. We urge you to get a small insight into what life is like for domestic violence victim and how these incidents play out in court.
We've lost 28 lives already in 2024. How many more women die before something changes?
Grace Ryan, Deputy Editor
