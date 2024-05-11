Did we snap you at the Orange Farmers Markets?

The rain didn't deter people from flocking to Naylor Pavilion for the Orange Farmers' Markets on Saturday morning.
The Pavilion provided an excellent venue for the Markets on Saturday as Orange faced a dreary start to the weekend.
Farmers, producers and small businesses have been using the Pavilion for all of 2024 while work on the new Orange Conservatorium takes place at the Orange Northcourt.
Locals and visitors alike grabbed their warm jackets and enjoyed a morning gathering fresh produce, eating and drinking.
The Orange Farmers' Markets are on every second Saturday of the month throughout the year.
The remaining dates for 2024 are
