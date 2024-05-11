'People don't sign guest books': Bride's unconventional guest request

When registered nurse Christie Henry, decided to marry the love of her life, Lee Henry, she wanted to make it fun.
Sneakers, a jumping castle, an ice cream van and a signed wedding dress do not make for your average wedding.
The Dubbo local, Mrs Henry, a child at heart, made sure all her favourite activities from her youth featured in the wedding, which took place in Forster to be close to where Mr Henry's parents were laid to rest.
The couple even took inspiration from a high school graduation featured in this newspaper.
"Remember when we graduated and everyone signed our jerseys?" Mrs Henry told ACM.
"I thought, well, what if I get people to sign my dress?"
Mrs Henry is well-known among her friends and family for loving rainbows and colours, and everyone expected her to have a rainbow-coloured wedding dress.
"I'd been watching a lot of wedding themes on TikTok and YouTube, things people had done, and a lot of people turned around and said, people don't sign guest books ... " she said.
"I thought, OK, I won't get one."
Instead, the fun-loving bride chose a classic, white dress in duchess satin - and she handed out textas and asked people to write on it.
Now, she'll always have her wedding dress to remember people by, "along with the Mr Whippy chocolate and stains from being on the jumping castle," she laughed.
She even plans to wear the wedding dress every year on her anniversary.
"My darling sister-in-law, when she had her first baby, there is a photo of my niece lying on her mum's wedding dress," Mrs Henry said.
"So I've decided that if we do have kids we'd like to get a photo with [our child] lying on the dress amongst the beautiful well-wishes.
"And I also plan on wearing it every year on our anniversary - just to keep him on his toes."
Not everyone was a fan of the coloured textas - well not at first, anyway.
Mrs Henry's aunt, a seamstress, was horrified her niece was asking people to sign a $3,500 dress.
But she came around.
"At the end of it, when we were picking the dress up and moving it so more people could sign around the back, she said it's actually really pretty," Mrs Henry said.
