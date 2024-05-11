Back by popular demand: fan-favourite attraction returns to winter festival

A BELOVED attraction will return alongside the ice rink and ferris wheel when the Winter Festival gets under way in July.
The two-storey carousel, which has been featured in past winter festivals, has been confirmed as part of the lineup for the winter playground in Bathurst.
The announcement was made on May 7, when Bathurst Regional Council launched the 2024 Bathurst Winter Festival.
Deputy mayor Ben Fry said people can expect a suite of entertainment, with plenty of fan favourites there.
"This winter festival will be similar to years gone by, where we are packing all the activities into Kings Parade and the surrounding areas," he said.
"We're going to make sure all the fan favourites are there, like your ferris wheel, the ice rink. This year will see the return of the carousel.
"Also, the market stalls are always a fan favourite, and the Brew and Bite nights."
The festival will begin on Saturday, July 6 with opening night entertainment and continue through to July 21.
Over the two weeks, there will also be plenty of days that make the attractions accessible to children and people with disabilities.
The footprint of the festival will be somewhat limited this year, with Machattie Park largely off limits due to safety concerns resulting from the flying fox colony.
Cr Fry said the council is exploring what other areas it can utilise as it finalises the festival layout over the coming weeks.
"Any challenge presents opportunity," he said.
"The bats are a really unfortunate situation that's out of our control, but discussions are ongoing."
Here are some of the things on the program for the 2024 Bathurst Winter Festival.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.