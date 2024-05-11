Central Western Daily
Home/News/Council
What's on

Back by popular demand: fan-favourite attraction returns to winter festival

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
May 11 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A BELOVED attraction will return alongside the ice rink and ferris wheel when the Winter Festival gets under way in July.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.