Drive-by shooter sentenced

I'm Grace Ryan, deputy editor of the Central Western Daily and putting your morning newsletter together while editor Nick McGrath is away.
This week has been a huge week in court news. This morning we lead with a story about Ethan Crook who has been jailed after a string of crimes between Bathurst and Orange. You can read about it here.
In local court matters, our reporter has put together this harrowing story about a drink driver who was pulled from his burning car by a good Samaritan.
The Orange CYMS are making the long trip to Nyngan today to play the Tigers. Sports reporter Dominic Unwin have coverage on that over the weekend and our photographer Carla Freedman will be capturing the smiles at the Fire Station Open Day today.
Have a fabulous weekend, hope you manage to stay dry!
Grace Ryan, Deputy Editor
