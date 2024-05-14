Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime
Court

Victim calls ambulance while bleeding in street following attack by girlfriend

By Staff Reporters
May 15 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The high rate of domestic violence in Orange is a well-known, ongoing problem. To highlight this, for one week the Central Western Daily is publishing a domestic violence related court story every day from Monday, May 13. These cases were all heard in Orange Local Court on Wednesday, May 8.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.