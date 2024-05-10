Teenager arrested after good Samaritans assaulted during attempted robbery

A teenager has been arrested following the assault of two good Samaritans.
At about 3.20am on Wednesday, May 8, police attached to the Central West Police District were called to a property on Ferry Street, Forbes, following reports of a break-in.
Officers attended and were told a group of males, believed to be aged in their teens, had broken into a 28-year-old man's property and stolen a power tool before leaving.
A short time later, on Brandon Street, Forbes, a 66-year-old man was threatened by the group who demanded money.
The 28-year-old man and a 42-year-old man, who had followed the group, intervened.
The pair were assaulted and sustained minor injuries - the 66-year-old man was not injured in the incident.
Police commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the break in and assault.
Following inquiries, about 5:30pm on May 9, police arrested a 13-year-old boy on an unrelated outstanding warrant.
He was refused bail to appear at a children's court May 10.
As inquiries continue, police are appealing for anyone with information on the incidents to call Forbes Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.