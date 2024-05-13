Heartbeat of the hospital: Proud award winners continuing to shine

People like Deanna Hall and Luke Marks are the heartbeat of hospitals.
With more than 40 years worth of experience between them, their continuous devotion to patients and colleagues is a sight to see.
So it comes as no shock to see them both recognised as Western NSW Local Health District Nursing and Midwifery Award recipients for 2024.
Ms Hall began working at Orange Health Service in 2003 and spent five years as a surgical nurse.
But when the opportunity arose to switch to midwifery, she decided to "give it a go" and hasn't looked back since.
"I've met some amazing people on the way and so grateful for those relationships that I've had with women," she said.
"For women to allow you to be there during their pregnancy, labour, birth and after a baby is born is something very amazing."
Although she was humbled by the accolade, Ms Hall felt the work of Orange's midwives was a true team effort.
"I don't deserve the award on my own," she said.
"I work with some amazing colleagues here and also around the district."
Mr Marks was awarded the Judith Meppem senior nursing and midwife leader of the year.
The ability to mentor all across the western region is something he never takes for granted.
"I'm perfectly positioned to make change. I've got that awesome opportunity to have an impact on future nurses ad midwives," he said.
"I've mentored people from new graduate positions all the way through to nurse practitioners. It's just amazing to see people in those positions still passionate about what they're doing."
Orange's list of winners continued with Brooke Delaney taking home nurse of the year: Brooke Delaney, while Violet Sultana was awarded the Pauline Webster-Cox new graduate nurse of the year.
Adrian Fahy, WNSWLHD executive director quality, clinical safety and nursing, said he was delighted to have the opportunity to congratulate each award recipient.
"I was thrilled to present them with their awards, as well as acknowledge all the nominees and those who received honourable mentions in each category," Mr Fahy said.
"As always we were faced with the difficult task of selecting recipients in each category having received some wonderful nominations this year, but that's a great problem to have."
The recipients from the WNSWLHD award categories will now be put forward as nominees for the 2024 NSW Health Excellence in Nursing and Midwifery Awards.
"In Western NSW Local Health District, we employ more than 3,300 nursing and midwifery staff, by far the greatest proportion of our workforce, and they work incredibly hard to deliver essential services in our hospitals, health centres and in community settings," Mr Fahy added.
