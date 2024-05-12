Rates affected as council flags 'significant challenges' in budget

Rates appear set to rise in Orange, with "significant challenges" flagged by council.
The maximum annual increase of 4.7 per cent is proposed in a draft budget revealed this week.
This will likely to about $130 more every year for average families, and $175 per year for businesses.
"The budget will continue to face significant challenges," mayor Jason Hamling said in an official statement.
"We know that residents and businesses are already facing tough times with their own cost-of-living challenges.
"But, the alternative of not increasing rates would be to rob the community of the projects and services that a viable local council should offer."
Orange City Council voted to put the draft budget plans on public exhibition this week. Comments can be lodged here.
Service costs are also earmarked to increase by the same 4.7 per cent margin.
Rate rises are predicted for almost all NSW councils in 2024.
Some LGAs have sought approval to exceed the state government's 4.7 per cent cap significantly. In 2023 Lithgow introduced hikes of up to 45.7 per cent.
Orange pays the highest rates in the Central West, with an average annual resident bill of more than $1500.
This is about 25 per cent higher than surrounding LGAs according to NSW government data.
Cabonne, Blayney, and Bathurst provide significantly fewer public services.
In 2023 rates in Orange increased by the then-cap of 3.7 per cent.
Earlier this year the Central Western Daily broke down how local government funds are spent in Orange.
