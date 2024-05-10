The lake is a place of 'quiet serenity'

Congratulations to all those involved in the tasteful and practical improvements at Lake Canobolas.
Please do not add any 'developments' to the water surface, risking another Lords Place scenic imbroglio.
The beautiful lake needs no more than the two low-profile pontoons already there, apart from a possible boardwalk through the Typha and Phragmites reeds on the southern end.
Anyone who wants to launch their own colourful floating stuff and inflatives is welcome to bring them and take them home, leaving the lake to its quiet serenity.
Bruce Auld, Borenore
Like many residents, I've done my best to take on board, all that's been written and spoken in recent weeks about the extremely serious concerns relating to domestic violence.
Some of the immediate and short term solutions appear to stress the truly, urgent need for safe,suitable, emergency accommodation. The need for more related ,support workers is also seen as a priority.
The longer term would seem to have identified many, more complex issues. These include attitudinal changes by men - young and old - so that women are respected, and also bans on pornography.
One aspect of all of this that is rarely mentioned in news reports, concerns the children of women fleeing D.V.
What do they wish and/or hope for? This of course would vary with children's ages, and I'm sure that support services take these into account. The children's wishes may be predictable, but it would be interesting to know what they were.
Keith Curry, Orange
AS co-chairs of the Australian Mental Health Prize, we're reaching out to Australian communities to encourage nominations for the 2024 prize.
Recent events have underscored the importance of supporting one another during challenging times.
It is also imperative that we have responsible conversations that challenge stigma and misinformation surrounding mental health.
With almost half of Australians facing mental health challenges in their lifetime, it's clear that no community is untouched by these issues.
Despite this, mental health funding remains disproportionately low, exacerbating service gaps and leaving marginalised individuals without essential support.
The aftermath of COVID-19 has only intensified these challenges, emphasising the interconnectedness of mental health with broader societal issues.
The Australian Mental Health Prize serves as a platform to honour individuals who have made significant contributions to mental health advocacy and service provision.
Nominations for the 2024 prize are open until July 8, 2024, with winners announced on September 23, 2024.
Categories include Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander, lived experience, professional, and community hero.
We urge your readers to nominate deserving candidates who have shown outstanding dedication to mental health in their communities.
To nominate, visit www.australianmentalhealthprize.org.au.
Together, let's prioritise mental well-being and create more inclusive and supportive societies.
So a down size of the grandstands, will this mean a reduction of how many people will fit into the Main field. If top teams were to play at the new sports stadium, I'm sure they would have a crowd number to which they would expect the stadium to hold. Now we are saying that number will be reduced because of the size of our grandstands.Not a lot of things going right ( is there). Guilford Beath
Any mention of parking for 1500 visitors? CPN Jones
and how many tens and thousands of millons is lost on gambling apps...at the TAB..did this include KENO....then factor in lotto....billons of dollars wasted....that could be better spent instead of profiting corporations who dole out peanuts in return... Tracy Sherlock
Awesome initiative, this is something the community and councils need to back 100%. Glenn Floyd
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.