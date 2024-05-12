Tireless volunteer left in 'state of shock' after huge state honour

Nobody was more surprised than Robyn Churchland upon hearing she'd been named Football NSW's female volunteer of the year for 2024.
That's not to say the Orange Waratahs stalwart didn't deserve the honour, because anyone who's had the pleasure of meeting her would know she did.
Instead, the "state of shock" she felt came partly because Mrs Churchland does not see what does as a chore, rather a passion project she loves doing.
"Most of all, the shock is that a regional person actually won it," she added.
"Because we always take second place to the big city areas."
Mrs Churchland moved to Orange in the 1990s, having previously lived in Cowra and Dubbo.
But when daughter Kira decided she wanted to play soccer, the family were met with the surprise of discovering the town had no dedicated women's competition.
Instead, they were forced to take the 1.5 hour round-trip to Bathurst each weekend just to participate.
"But that doesn't suit everybody," Mrs Churchland said.
"These days, people are time poor, they don't have time to travel out of town every weekend."
It was that mentality which drove her desire to see a women's competition played in Orange once more.
In 2021, Mrs Churchland along with other volunteers around town saw that dream become reality.
Four years later and the league has more than doubled in size, with nine teams registered to take part in the 2024 senior women's competition.
Well-known referee and founder of Dog FC, Michael Lewis was the person who nominated Mrs Churchland for the Football NSW honour.
In his submission, he noted how without her tireless efforts, there would likely be no women's competition at all.
"I've known Robyn for several years now and what she has achieved for local women's football is incredible," he wrote.
"Four years ago there wasn't even a league in our area, but now there is a nine-team 11-a-side winter competition, with Robyn single-handedly assembling and managing two full women's teams.
"Robyn also helped support women's football in the summer by building a 7-a-side competition containing multiple sides at women, girl and junior level.
"Without Robyn's persistence, drive and love of women's football, it is more than likely there would be no women's league in Orange and all these fantastic female players would be lost to other sports."
Like all good volunteers, Mrs Churchland was quick to praise the work of others, noting how she could not achieved all she had without the support of the Orange District Football Association and various sub-committees.
So with her two adult children no longer playing for Waratahs, what keeps the stalwart involved in the club?
According to her, "some people never know when to give up."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.