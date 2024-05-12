Central Western Dailysport
Home/Sport/A-League
Good News

Tireless volunteer left in 'state of shock' after huge state honour

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
May 12 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Nobody was more surprised than Robyn Churchland upon hearing she'd been named Football NSW's female volunteer of the year for 2024.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Senior Journalist

I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from sports
Hawks 'hurting' after Thurston helps lead Fishies to 'scrappy' win
Dubbo CYMS players celebrate.
It was a tough slog at times at a chilly Wade Park.
Dominic Unwin
No comments
Boys take to the netball courts in fight against domestic violence
Mensline Cup netball fundraiser. Pictures by Carla Freedman
See all the photos from a fun and important night at James Sheahan.
Dominic Unwin
No comments
Tireless volunteer left in 'state of shock' after huge state honour
Robyn Churchland has been a tireless volunteer for the Orange Waratahs. Picture by Carla Freedman
Well-known referee nominated the Waratahs stalwart.
Riley Krause
No comments

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.