New timeline for Orange sports stadium revealed

A new timeline for completion of the Orange sports stadium has been revealed.
The flagship feature of the multi-million dollar development is set to open in late-2025.
"That's certainly our goal," director Scott Maunder told Orange City Council on Tuesday night.
"There's lots of moving parts but it's certainly our strong goal."
The senior staff member also confirmed a long-denied government audit put the brakes on construction for almost six months in 2023.
Some councillors expressed concern about the reordering of plans, suggesting the promised athletics track has been put on the backburner.
"I think it's disappointing we're not rolling out the [athletics track first]," Cr David Mallard Said.
"The athletics track is critical community infrastructure that would provided facilities that don't appear anywhere near Orange. That's a shame."
Earlier this month the Central Western Daily exclusively revealed the planned capacity for the stadium may have been reduced by almost 200 seats.
When complete, the site at Jack Brabham Park is now slated to include a 1406-seat stadium, eight multi-purpose fields, athletics facilities, a soccer field and about 800 parking spaces.
After numerous budget blowouts and delays, total costs are now estimated at about $60 million.
