Mothers' Day, Fire Stations, The Addams Family and more...

What's happening this weekend?
Mothers Day: This is your three day warning. Stuck on what to do? There's a luncheon and Duntryleague or a lunch at the Oriana. If you were lucky enough to snap up a ticket to the High Tea at Banksia, lucky you!
Fire Station Open Day: The firestation open day will be on at the local stations from 10am on Saturday. Explore what life is like for a firefighter and the inside of an engine.
The Addams Family: We went behind the scenes with Addams family director this week. Find out why you should put that on your to-do list this weekend. Read more here.
What will the weather look like?
There will be a late shower in Orange on Friday with tops of 15 degrees. There are heavy showers forecasted for Saturday with tops of 13 degrees, five to 10 mils is predicted, and a late shower on Sunday with tops of 15 degrees.
What are we looking forward to?
