'Something for everyone': Victor hoping his art exhibition makes community think

Victor Gordon first tried his hand at art in response to the violence taking place across South Africa in the 1970s.
More than 50 years later and he is still creating thought-provoking pieces.
"The formative years in South Africa have coloured how I make art in Australia," Mr Gordon, who finished making his anti-apartheid project after moving from his home country to Australia to complete a masters degree at Sydney University.
Having completed his studies, he began teaching art; first at alma mater and then at Tafe around NSW.
This included a long stint working in Orange where he took control of the art, design and contemporary music school until 2013.
Overall, he has spent a quarter-century teaching higher art institutions.
Now, at 70 years old, he's displaying his work at the Orange Regional Gallery for the third time in his life.
The 'Make Believe (Once Upon a Time in WASPASIA)' was first displayed on April 13 and will run until June 9.
"My work is generally not easily digestible to an audience only wanting visual entertainment, art-as-decoration or reassurance that all is good in their world," Mr Gordon added.
"While much of Australia's art is attuned to constantly reaffirming championed nationalistic values, mine does not conform to these trends - which I strongly assert are shallow."
He added that he believed viewer appreciated was achieved by appealing to a "wide range of temperaments" with varying levels of comprehension and gratifying differing palates.
"This exhibition should offer something for everyone," Mr Gordon said.
"To make my work more palatable and indulge myself, I am not afraid to pepper serious issues with humour."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.