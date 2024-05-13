Irate ex stalked mother of his child and abused new partner during school drop-off

The high rate of domestic violence in Orange is a well-known, ongoing problem. To highlight this, for one week the Central Western Daily is publishing a domestic violence related court story every day from Monday, May 13. These cases were all heard in Orange Local Court on Wednesday, May 8.
An irate ex has faced court after threatening the mother of his child and her new partner outside a primary school during morning drop off.
He had followed his ex-partner, her children and new partner from her home to the school on March 15, 2024 despite an apprehended domestic violence order being in place.
The man and the school are not identified to protect the identity of the victims.
He was charged with contravening an apprehended violence order and two counts of intimidation.
According to court documents, the man and female victim had been in a relationship that had ended before the incident and the pair shared a child together.
An ADVO was put in place in November 2023
He was present in court when it was made to protect the female victim and included conditions he not threaten or intimidate her and he not approach or be in her company for at least 12 hours after drinking alcohol or taking illicit drugs.
Despite this, the new couple and her children were preparing to leave her house for drop-off on May 15 when she saw his vehicle outside.
The man followed the victim's car closely the entire way causing the woman to phone for help.
However, when she pulled into a side street he ran towards her car.
The children were still inside the vehicle when he banged on the bonnet and attempted to open the front passenger door where the new partner was sitting. He said to the male victim, "you touch my son, I'll kill you c--t".
The family then drove to the drop-off line but the man ran over and continued yelling at them.
School staff told the woman to go to the police so she drove to Orange Police Station and while there saw the man drive past.
He was arrested at 1.05pm that day. He told police he followed his ex and got out of the car to confront her new boyfriend. He denied saying he would kill either of them.
The man has a history of domestic violence and was in custody when he appeared in Orange Local Court on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, to be sentenced.
Throughout his appearance an upset woman could be heard in the public gallery.
Solicitor Tom Joseph tendered two references to the court from his employers who described him as a good worker.
Mr Joseph added that his client had a lengthy history of domestic violence incidents dating back to 2015.
"However, your Honour will note he entered a plea of guilt on the earliest occasion relating to these offences," he said.
"There has been previously a period of supervision with community corrections."
Mr Joseph said his client has now enrolled in a program with Relationships Australia, the Men's Behavioural Change Program and additional counselling to address his offending.
Magistrate David Day said the man was someone who must be supervised and he disagreed with the sentencing report, which listed him as being of medium risk of reoffending.
"The fact that he's viewed as medium baffles me, I think he's high risk," Mr Day said.
"[He] strikes me as someone who walks around the community with a portmanteau of bad man attitudes."
Mr Day said the man was also on a community correction order at the time of the offences.
"What does he do, intimidate his exe's new man," he said.
"I'm looking at someone who is a potentially very serious offender against partners, ex partners and ex partner's partners.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Chris Brien called for full-time jail.
"The behaviour would have caused the complainant extreme fear when she thought she would be protected [due to the ADVO]," he said.
However, Mr Day said he could not sentence the man to a long enough period in jail for him to be admitted to the required programs. He added that without the programs domestic violence offenders can come out worse than they went in.
"They come out a lot fitter with more misogynistic attitudes because they have been locked up with other wife beaters and other criminals," Mr Day said.
"Hardened criminals are what you meet in jail.
"There's no chance of reforming him by locking him up full time."
Mr Day sentenced the man to two nine-month jail sentences to be served in the community for the intimidation offences.
Those intensive correction orders will also require 50 hours of community service and that the man continue to attend relevant programs.
If the ICOs are breached the man could be sent back to jail.
For breaching the ADVO the man was convicted and sentenced to a three-year community correction order with 50 hours of community service.
Mr Day also issued a new five-year apprehended domestic violence order to protect the woman from the man. It requires him not to contact her or go near her home.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.