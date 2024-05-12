Woman left Orange fearing 'for safety'... and she's not alone

The high rate of domestic violence in Orange is a well-known, ongoing problem. To highlight this, for one week the Central Western Daily will be publishing a domestic violence related court story every day from Monday, May 13. These cases were all heard in Orange Local Court on Wednesday, May 8.
A woman fled Orange for own safety after being choked by her ex partner on three different occasions. She was the latest of the man's domestic violence victims.
The woman reported the assaults to police in Sydney who said she was in a visibly distressed state while informing them of the attacks.
On Wednesday, May 8, 2024, the man appeared in Orange Local Court via an audio visual link from Bathurst jail to be sentenced for three counts of common assault.
The 47-year-old man is not named to protect the identity of the victim.
According to court documents each incident took place in the victim's home following an argument.
On November 15, 2023, the victim attempted to end the argument by walking to her bedroom but the man followed her and grabbed her by her throat pinning her against a wall.
Two days later they were arguing in her kitchen while her brother and niece were present in the house.
They witnessed the man approach the victim and grab her by the throat.
On November 20, 2023, the accused and the victim were at her home when they got into a verbal argument. Once again he grabbed her by the throat.
The following day she attended Penrith police station to report the incidents.
The man was arrested due to an arrest warrant on December 23, 2023.
He was taken to Orange police station and said the assaults did not occur.
However, he changed his plea to guilty on the day the case went to a hearing.
Solicitor Shane Cunningham said the man had a history of employment and previously worked as an industrial concreter on major construction projects including stage one of the Canberra light rail project and was invited to tender for stage two.
He said the man has four children he is no longer in contact with and has another on the way with a new partner.
The man also has a history of domestic violence against multiple victims and was subject to a community corrections order when he assaulted the woman.
"It was due to expire four weeks after the subject offending," Mr Cunningham said.
"The facts speak for themselves."
Magistrate David Day described domestic violence as a "scourge" on the community and that there's too much of it in Orange.
"This community has a bad reputation, the [Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research] informs me that the Central West, which includes Orange is a hotbed of domestic violence," he said.
He pointed out that the man had been jailed previously for assault occasioning actual bodily harm, contravening an apprehended domestic violence order and attempting to influence a witness.
The court was also told the man had previously attended programs for domestic violence, mental health and drug abuse issues during previous community corrections orders.
"One of his victims was a child," Mr Day said.
"Some matters are so serious there must be a custodial sentence.
"This is serious domestic violence.
"It's a scourge in the community."
Police prosecutor Sergeant Chris Brien was concerned about the nature of the assaults and called for full-time imprisonment saying the man had already received relevant supervision and treatment orders.
"Then the fact that he's already had the benefit of being supervised and he still comes back before the court for domestic violence matters," Sergeant Brien said.
Mr Day said after looking at the man's criminal record, his prospect of rehabilitation were extremely guarded.
"His history of domestic violence is such that you have to have reservations that he would change his ways," he said.
"The programs he was on on his ICOs have not changed his ways, he reverts to violence."
However, he said the local court was limited when it came to the length of sentences.
"In a community where the community thinks the courts are soft on sentencing domestic violence offenders, the court is the local court," Mr Day said.
"Community safety can only be achieved by a full-time sentence of imprisonment."
He sentenced the man to two years of full-time jail with a 12-month non-parole period from December 13, 2023 to December 12, 2024.
Mr Day said the supervised parole would include participation in the EQUIPS programs. The programs help offenders understand the events, behaviours and decisions that led to the offence and teach them skills to reduce the risk of reoffending.
