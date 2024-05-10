Heroic act saves drink driver trapped in burning car from certain death

A drink-driver who crashed and rolled his car is lucky to be alive thanks to the tireless effort of a Manildra man who dragged him from his burning vehicle.
Leo James Ronald Mascord, formerly of Clinton Street, Orange, was rescued only seconds before his vehicle exploded into flames.
The 53-year-old's solicitor Andrew McDonald told Orange Local Court on Wednesday, May 8, his client has learnt a lot since his "near death experience".
"It's clear this offence could have ended a lot differently," Mr McDonald said.
He said Mascord has also sought help and seen his GP about nightmares from the traumatic experience.
According to court documents, Mascord was driving a Subaru from Molong to Manildra along Packham Drive about 4.15pm on October 22, 2023.
He lost control of the vehicle and it rolled onto its side catching fire.
Another vehicle driven by a man from Manildra came upon the vehicle and saw it on fire with the driver trapped inside.
He attempted to smash the window by punching it but was unable to.
A further passerby stopped and gave a chair to the Manildra man who used it to smash the window.
However, he was unable to remove Mascord due to his seatbelt so he got hold of a knife and passed it to Mascord to cut his own seatbelt.
The Manildra man then dragged Mascord from the vehicle less than one minute before the car exploded.
His hero suffered injuries to his arms from the broken glass while removing Mascord.
Emergency services were called to the scene and Mascord was was conveyed to Orange Hospital where a blood sampled was obtained. It later returned a high-range result of 0.187.
Mascord appeared in Orange Local Court to be sentenced for his high-range drink-driving on Wednesday, May 8, 2024.
The court was told Mascord was homeless and couch surfing at the time of the offence.
He had been drinking alone at his brother's house on the evening of the offence and received a call from an associate inviting him to visit. He said he was in the process of driving to visit him when he crashed.
Mr McDonald said Mascord has since moved to Manildra so he can walk to work.
Although the offence was officially classed as a first offence because he hadn't offended within five years before the crash, Mascord did have a previous high-range drink-driving charge from Penrith Local Court in 2015.
He said Mascord has also completed the Traffic Offender's Intervention Program and has cut down his drinking significantly.
"A community-based option would allow Mr Mascord to continue working and get back on the right track," he said.
Magistrate David Day said Mascord crossed the custody threshold and noted the high-range reading of 0.187.
"It is a roll-over vehicle fire," he said.
"A number of people were put at risk by the driving that is to say other road users."
Mr Day convicted Mascord and gave him a nine-month intensive correction order with 50 hours of community service. That will be a custodial sentence served in the community.
Mascord has been off the road since the crash so did not receive a disqualification but he will have to pay to have an interlock device fitted to his vehicle for 24-months.
"He needs to keep working," Mr Day said.
"It's quite clear Mr Mascord should serve a period of imprisonment.
"Public safety is assured by the face Mr Mascord will be on an interlock device."
