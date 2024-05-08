Flood victims require change

There's a lot on the agenda for you today.
Our reporter Emily Gobourg has been sitting in on the flood insurance inquiry in Eugowra and Molong this week. Both towns have been devastated by the natural disaster and the aftermath. Read about the Eugowra inquiry here.
We published a powerful column as a part of The Catch-Up newsletter on Wednesday. Senior journalist Ciara Bastow wrote a piece about times she's felt threatened by men. It's a story most women are familiar with, this doesn't make it any less important. Read it with care.
Finally, on Thursdays, if you didn't know we send out a 'what's on this weekend' email. It's let's you know what's happening over the coming weekend, what we have marked in the diary and what the weather will be doing. It's free! If you haven't signed up, sign up here.
Keep an eye on the website, it's going to be another busy day.
We love to hear from you, if you'd like to get in touch, email grace.ryan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I hope you have a fantastic day.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.