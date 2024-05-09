Stunning retreat a unique opportunity

Central Western Daily's Property of the Week, Friday May 10: 'Bethune' Lot 10, Part 29 Byng Road, Guyong:
'Bethune' is a remarkable property dating back to the 1920s. Featuring a double brick, spacious family homestead and a granny flat nestled within a stunning parkland setting, this is a unique opportunity.
The main homestead has room for everyone boasting five large bedrooms, two bathrooms, two sunrooms, two dining areas, a kitchen, pantry, and laundry. The circa 1970s parents annexe adds to the charm with a main bedroom, stunning walk in closet, private ensuite, lounge, and office area making it ideal for those working from home.
A bonus feature is the double-brick granny flat that is complete with bedroom, ensuite, kitchenette, and living area, just perfect for a teenagers retreat or for guest accommodation.
Listing agent Hugh Gooding said that 'Bethune' was a property that lent itself to many opportunities for its location and size. "The property offers ample space for family living or entertaining, with sunrooms, back patio, and expansive outdoor areas.
"It's an ideal property for those seeking a rural lifestyle yet still close to the regional cities like Orange and Bathurst," he said. "The property is equipped with amenities including reliable water resources and connected three-phase power."
The standout features of 'Bethune' include its exclusive parkland setting of mature trees making it a private paradise. The property boasts productive perennial pastures, quality infrastructure, and excellent water resources, including a reliable bore and rainwater storage. Additionally, the property features steel cattle yards, garden sheds, and well-fenced paddocks.
Centrally located between Orange and Bathurst, the property offers convenient access to both cities. Situated on Byng Road, the property enjoys sealed road frontage and close proximity to essential facilities in Millthorpe and Lucknow. Residents can explore the surrounding countryside and enjoy outdoor activities, while still accessing schools, shops, and amenities within a short drive.
The historical significance of 'Bethune', coupled with its boundless potential and sought-after location, makes it a unique opportunity for prospective buyers. The property has been well maintained and cherished by the current owners for generations.
