Man 'took drugs, heard voices' before killing parents in Central West

By Duncan Murray, Aap
Updated May 6 2024 - 2:21pm, first published 2:16pm
A man claims he was not criminally responsible for his parents' murders due to mental impairment. (Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS)
A man on trial for murder after stabbing his parents to death had recently injected the drug ice and was suffering a psychotic episode at the time, a court has heard.

