Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Photos & Video

'Not listening': Youth crime wave linked to early services say experts

Carla Mascarenhas
By Carla Mascarenhas
May 6 2024 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'Not listening': Youth crime wave linked to early services say experts
'Not listening': Youth crime wave linked to early services say experts

Experts are warning the dire lack of paediatric services in regional NSW is contributing to the youth crime epidemic in the bush.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Carla Mascarenhas

Carla Mascarenhas

Journalist

Carla Mascarenhas is the NSW correspondent covering breaking news, state politics and investigations. She is based in Sydney. Contact her on carla.mascarenhas@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.