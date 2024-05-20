How many more? These are the women who have died from violence this year

HOW MANY MORE is aimed at exposing and stopping violence against women in the regions, where the problem is highest but the support is lowest. ACM is pushing for more funding for preventative and protective programs, now.
Many people recognise the names of the murdered women Samantha Murphy and Molly Ticehurst.
Even Hannah McGuire rings a bell.
These three women, along with too many more, are among those killed at the hands of gendered violence in 2024, so far.
By April 29, this number had already reached 28, according to Counting Dead Women, the national record of femicide and share the facts about violence against women, including domestic violence with the Australian public.
But what about those women who didn't become household names?
Names such as Chaithanya Madhagani, whose body was discovered inside a green waste bin in Buckley, Victoria, 80 kilometres from her Point Cook home.
Or the unnamed woman who was discovered in the boot of a car at an Evans Head unit, having died from multiple stab wounds?
As ACM works hard to bring attention to the systemic issue of gendered violence and the experiences of regional women across the country, here are the names of the women killed at the hands of violence this year:
The body of 78-year-old Joan Drane was was found on Tuesday, April 29 at 7.15am. Police believe she was killed between Saturday and Monday.
Her son Andre Lafayette Drane, 54, has been charged with murder.
The body of Erica Hay, 30 years-old, was found on April 26 at about 1am. Emergency services were called to a house fire.
Her partner Luke Sekkouah, 35, is alleged to have set fire to the house after assaulting Ms Hay and escaping with her three-year-old daughter.
Sekkouah has been charged with one count of murder and one of criminal damage by fire.
Emma Bates died after a violent assault on April 23.
John Torney, 39, who is known to Ms Bates, has been arrested and is in custody.
He was charged with 13 offences, including intentionally causing injury, recklessly causing injury, common law assault, aggravated assault of a female and unlawful assault.
Molly Ticehurst was killed in a brutal assault at her home in Forbes, NSW on April 22.
Her ex-partner Daniel Billings has been charged with her murder and with contravening the terms of an apprehended violence order (AVO).
Billings was arrested at a Fifield property, about 100 kilometres away from where Ms Ticehurst was killed.
READ MORE
Yixuan Cheng was one of the five women killed in the violent Bondi Junction knife attack.
Joel Cauchi, 40, was shot by police at the shopping centre after killing six people, as well as injuring 12 others.
He was known to police.
55-year-old Pikria Darchia, from Georgia in the United States, was stabbed to death in the murderous Bondi Junction attack on April 13.
Joel Cauchi, 40, was shot by police at the shopping centre after killing six people, as well as injuring 12 others.
He was known to police.
Well known architect and mother of two, Jade Young, was murdered in the Bondi Junction mass stabbing on April 13.
Joel Cauchi, 40, was shot by police at the shopping centre after killing six people, as well as injuring 12 others.
He was known to police.
Dawn Singleton was killed by a lone attacker during the Bondi Junction mass stabbing on April 13.
She was 25 years old and about to get married.
Joel Cauchi, 40, was shot by police at the shopping centre after killing six people, as well as injuring 12 others.
He was known to police.
Ashlee Good was stabbed to death in the rampage stabbing at Bondi Junction on April 13.
She died protecting her nine-month-old daughter, Harriet, who survived the attack.
Joel Cauchi, 40, was shot by police at the shopping centre after killing six people, as well as injuring 12 others.
He was known to police.
READ MORE
Tara Morrison's body was found just after 8pm on April 12 when police arrived at a home in Broadwater, near Busselton, to conduct a welfare check.
James Sorgiovanni, 26, and Hannah Glover, 28, have been charged with murder. Both are believed to have been known to Ms Morrison.
Hannah McGuire's body was found in a burnt out car in Scarsdale bushland, near Ballarat in Victoria, on April 5. Emergency services made the discovery when they were called to the car fire at about 10am.
A family member had reported the 23-year-old missing earlier that day.
Ms McGuire's ex-partner Lachie Young, 21, has been charged with murder after two men known to Ms McGuire were arrested and interviewed the day after her body was found.
The body of a 66-year-old West Australian woman with multiple stab wounds was discovered by emergency services on April 2, days after police allege she died.
Her son, Steven Rhain Pinker, 42, was charged with her murder, as a domestic violence offence.
Mauwa Kizenga and a female relative, 20, were attacked while out walking on March 16. Mauwa was stabbed and later died in hospital, despite the efforts of bystanders, paramedics and hospital staff.
Clarence Jalloh, 30, has been charged with murder. He's believed to be known to the two women and was apprehended on a street near the stabbing by several young witnesses.
The body of 35-year-old Chaithanya 'Swetha' Madhagani was discovered inside a green waste bin in Buckley, near Geelong in Victoria on March 9. She was found about midday on the Saturday after her family shared information with the police.
After the discovery of Ms Madhagani, a second crime scene was established at her Point Cook home, in southwest Melbourne, about 80 kilometres away from where her body was found.
Her husband, Ashok Raj Varikuppala, allegedly flew back to India and confessed to Ms Madhagani's family, leaving their son with them. Police are continuing to investigate.
Joanne Perry died of multiple knife injuries at a Lower Plenty home on March 8.
Her daughter Carly Pirronelli, 26, was shot and died at the scene after allegedly challenging police with a knife. The Coroners Court in Victoria heard that Ms Perry had called emergency services concerning her daughter's deteriorating mental health on March 7, ABC reported.
The body of an unnamed woman was discovered in the boot of a car at a unit in Evans Head on March 8 with multiple stab wounds.
Her son Jeramie James Massie, 39, has been charged with murder and interfering with a corpse or human remains.
Samantha Murphy left her Ballarat home at about 7am on February 4 for a run and did not return. It is unknown when she died as her body has not yet been found despite extensive and widespread searches.
Patrick Stephenson, 22, has been charged with murder. His relationship to Ms Murphy is unknown.
An unnamed woman allegedly ran away from a violent assault and collapsed on a street in Kununurra in Western Australia. She died in Royal Darwin Hospital on February 28 as a result of her injuries.
Her ex-partner David Junior Tax, 27, was initially charged with aggravated grievous bodily harm and breaching a violence restraining order. The charges were later upgraded to murder.
The bodies of Min Cho and her seven-year-old son were discovered at a martial arts studio in North Parramatta on February 20. Police allege they were strangled to death on February 19. Before their bodies were discovered Ms Cho's husband, 39, was found stabbed to death at a Baulkham Hills unit.
Kwong Kyung Yoo, 49, the seven-year-old's martial arts instructor has been charged with three counts of murder.
Amarjit Kaur Sardar died after she was run over by the slasher attachment of a tractor at a Woodhill property on February 15.
Her husband Yadwinder Singh, 44, has been charged with murder and interfering with a corpse. He allegedly initially dialled triple-zero (000) and reported his wife had "passed away" and that it had been an accident.
Eighty-year-old Samira Kammalledine was attacked choked and suffered a serious head injury when she and her two daughters, aged 63 and 58, were assaulted at Bankstown-Lidcombe Hospital on January 4.
She died over a month later after remaining in hospital in critical condition.
Richard Po Lun Lim, a patient at the hospital at the time of the attack, was initially charged with assault. In April 2024 he was charged with murder.
There is no known connection between the women and Lim.
The body of Donna Baraket, believed to be in her 60s, was discovered at a Tweed Heads West home on February 7.
Connor Bulluss, 25, has been charged with murder and refused bail.
ABC has reported the two lived together in the Tweed Heads West home, Ms Baraket for about two decades and Bulluss three months before Ms Baraket died.
Vyleen White was stabbed in the chest and died during a robbery in the car park of the Redbank Plains Shopping Village on February 3.
A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder and four other teenage boys have been charged with related offences.
The bodies of Antoinette Tozer and her son were discovered at a Rosewater home by a family member on February 3.
Joe Campbell, 43, has been charged with two counts of murder. He was living across the road from the house the Tozer's were discovered in.
Alana Martin, 30, was found dead in a Maryborough unit on January 28 after her partner Daniel Holm, 43, attended the Maryborough Police Station and confessed to her murder.
He has been charged with murder, as a domestic violence offence. Mamamia has reported Holm has a history of domestic violence. Police allege there were children present when Ms Martin was killed.
Keira Marshall was shot and died at a Morayfield unit, near Brisbane, on January 28.
An unnamed 18-year-old man found at the scene has been charged with murder and other offences. He is believed to have been known to Ms Marshall.
Nerol Doble died of severe burns at Royal North Shore Hospital after emergency services responded to a Bribbaree housefire on January 8.
Police allege the 65-year-old's son, Shannon Doble, deliberately lit the fire inside the property.
Doble, 42, has been charged with murder and damaging property with fire.
Alison Robinson was found dead on January 5 when police and emergency services responded to a house on fire in Glenorchy, Tasmania.
David George Evans, 40, was charged with murder, arson, motor vehicle stealing, and unlawfully setting fire to property. He has pleaded not guilty to murder and arson, and his relationship to Ms Robinson is unknown.
Support is available for those who may be distressed.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.