Central Western Daily
Home/ads.txt
How Many More?
Graphic Content

How many more? These are the women who have died from violence this year

Maddy Fogarty
Grace Ryan
By Maddy Fogarty, and Grace Ryan
May 21 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

HOW MANY MORE is aimed at exposing and stopping violence against women in the regions, where the problem is highest but the support is lowest. ACM is pushing for more funding for preventative and protective programs, now.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maddy Fogarty

Maddy Fogarty

Senior Audience Engagement Producer

Reporting to you from Sydney these days, I've come to the big smoke via the rolling hills of Bendigo, Victoria and agricultural plains of Shepparton before that.

Grace Ryan

Grace Ryan

Deputy Editor

Deputy Editor at the Central Western Daily, Orange. You'll mostly find me tinkering in social media and newsletters. Working hard to get our stories in front of your eyes.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.