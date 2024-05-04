You can bank on this each year

You can bank on a few things in Orange.
Drama on a roundabout, dodging ducks near Cook Park and, come December, someone will remind you it once snowed on Christmas Day.
There's another one, too - rain to kick off a sporting season. Winter or summer, the weather Gods don't discriminate. They deliver rain each and every time ... or so it seems.
And so it was on Saturday morning.
As those keen junior winter sports boys and girls across town woke up, their shiny new football boots placed neatly next to their beds the night before, they were all greeted by clouds. Grey, endless clouds that could only mean one thing: rain for round one.
Are games on? When will the call be made? Surely the matches are called off? Wait, they're on ... now they're off again?
It's a Saturday morning hokey pokey parents will get used to as the years go by.
But those decisions are largely left to be made by volunteers. People who give up countless hours to help facilitate junior sports of all codes across Orange.
Some associations on Saturday morning took to social media in a bid to keep families updated as to the condition of grounds and if games would go ahead. That's the norm, mostly; Facebook seems to be the go-to for updates.
As it stood, games would go ahead. But, going by some of the comments on a few posts, some parents weren't happy about playing in the rain, in May.
Some of my favourite memories of junior sport involve playing on rain, wet days. When fields were akin to paddocks, more so than the great surfaces councils provide for us in 2024.
The mud, the sliding, the puddles ... generally being soaked: I loved it.
Granted, it's probably not possible to do that every time it rains in Orange. The freezing winter months make that more problematic.
I remember being at Endeavour Oval on winter's day to cover a first grade Emus game. It snow. It was muddy. It was the pits. That's not what we're asking our kids to do on Saturdays.
However, we're not in June, July or August yet. And playing in the rain in May, given how regularly the weather Gods deliver a welcome shower to usher in the new season seems almost a rite of passage more than a nuisance.
Well done to the associations and sporting clubs that kept games on over the weekend.
We should be looking for every possible way we can to get our kids outside and active, and participating as part of a team.
Just because it rains, or it's a little cold, shouldn't be a hurdle to that. We do live in Orange, after all.
Thanks for your support.
Nick McGrath, editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.