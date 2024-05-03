Who starred for Sheahan in round one of the Inter-school Catholic Cup?

How about these for celebrations?
James Sheahan and St John's Dubbo clashed in Orange on Friday to mark round one of the inter-school catholic cup.
Photographer Jude Keogh was at the game and snapped these shots of both the rugby league and league tag fixtures at Norton Park.
Keep up to date with all the sporting news from Orange and the region by signing up to the Central Western Daily sport newsletter.
It lands in your inbox at 11am on Friday morning to get you ready for the weekend of sport ahead.
You can sign up here. You will also find newsletters with morning and evening headlines and more.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.