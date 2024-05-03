Event fundraising goal smashed in crusade against domestic violence

Thursday evening marked the fourth and largest Birds in the Bush event to date, which smashed past its fundraising goal of $150,000 in the crusade against domestic violence.
Founded by Orange-based solicitor, Vanessa Vazquez, hundreds of supporters poured through the doors at the Banksia Orange venue from 5pm on May 2, rallying together in a bid to raise the awareness and support alarms against violence in the Central West.
With Orange's DV data doubling that of the state's average, including the recent Molly Ticehurst tragedy, the community-wide issue flagged a critical time for highlighting.
Special guest to share of her own experience, former tennis professional Jelena Dokic touched on the need for there to be solidarity in the fight against DV.
"As a survivor of domestic violence, I know all too well the devastating impact it can have on families and the individual, and events like this are crucial in raising awareness and supporting survivors," she said.
"I'm honoured to be a part of Birds in the Bush and contribute to such an important cause."
On Friday morning, organisers revealed while figures are still being finalised, donations had exceeded the $154,000 mark.
The sold-out gig also featured an auction and raffle, with product packages and experiences donated by local businesses to support the cause.
All proceeds will go toward supporting DV services across the Central West, with numbers to include Collins Bookstore's contribution of $10 from each copy of Ms Dokic's latest Fearless book, which was sold to event-goers on the night.
Since the annual function started in 2021, Birds in the Bush has has raised more than $130,000 to date.
The three main recipients for the 2024 event flagged the following causes:
The Orchard: an Orange-based refuge providing safe accommodation for women and children escaping DV, funds will target service increases and support operational costs at the hub to accommodate more families.
Kristy Armstrong's daughters: killed last year in Molong, funds will be directed to cover dance scholarships for the daughters of Kristy Armstrong. Dancing is a passion shared by the three girls and was encouraged by their mother, who was an active volunteer in the Orange dance scene.
Country Education Foundation of Australia (CEF): donations to Cowra and Grenfell foundations to support a Central Western family affected by domestic and family violence, funds will go toward expenses for the students' tertiary education, such as accommodation and equipment.
