Cole bags first NRL win while enjoying a 'cup of coffee' at back end of Bunnies blowout

Jack Cole is no one-game wonder.
The Orange CYMS junior made his NRL debut during the Penrith Panthers' round 25 loss to the North Queensland Cowboys on September 3, 2022.
However, the versatile back failed to earn another top-flight appearance the following season during the Panthers premiership-winning campaign.
Hopes that Cole will slot into the number six jersey once regular five-eighth Jarome Luai departs for the Wests Tigers at the end of the 2024 season were bolstered when he was picked in the starting line-up for World Club Challenge in February.
But with nothing certain in the game of rugby league, the 20-year-old would have been itching to finally get NRL game number two under the belt.
That opportunity finally came during Thursday's clash against the South Sydney Rabbitohs.
Not only did Cole grace the field at left centre for the final seven-and-a-half minutes of the May 2 game, the 42-12 thumping acted as his first career NRL win.
"Jack Cole, he gets a chance here," Fox Sports commentator Warren Smith said on the broadcast upon the youngster's late-game substitution for fullback Dylan Edwards.
"A cup of coffee here at the back end of the game for the five-eighth who filled in for Jerome Luai in the World Club Challenge, eventual loss to Wigan in the UK back in February.
"He has played in the NRL before, a couple of seasons ago."
Cole's first real involvement came with just under six minutes to go through a hit-up.
His run started within Penrith's own 20 and finished on the 30 metre line.
"Here is Jack Cole, he can play in the halves quite obviously, can play in the centres also," Smith added.
A tackle on Michael Chee Kam and another run capped off the youngster's night.
It might be a little while before we see him back in the top grade though.
Panthers coach Ivan Clearly confirmed in the post-game press conference that bringing Edwards off for Cole was all about giving the potential NSW Blues back a breather.
:Wherever I can, I try and give guys like (Isaah Yeo and Edwards) a rest," he said.
"Dyl's always complaining about something so I gave him that tonight.
"Those two in particular are machines. I saw an opportunity, it came a bit later than I would've liked but we took it."
The coach added the expectation was that star half-back Nathan Clearly would play in the Penrith's next game against the Canterbury Bulldogs on May 10.
This means Cole would likely be back in action for the NSW Cup side.
